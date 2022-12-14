Hit-and-Run Suspect Bites Investigating Officer's Finger in Sabre Springs: SDPD

A San Diego Police Department officer had his finger bitten during a scuffle with a driver suspected of leaving a crash Wednesday evening in Sabre Springs.

Officers responded to the crash on Springbrook Drive near Mil Pitrero Road at around 5:45 p.m.

The victim driver of a black Ford Ranger pickup truck called police after he was hit by a large, lifted pickup truck, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The lifted truck drove away south on Springbrook towards Scripps Poway Parkway, Buttle said.

According to Buttle, the driver who left, returned to the scene a short while later, after picking up his girlfriend.

About 10 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, the driver who returned, became aggressive with officers and paramedics, Buttle said.

A fight broke out between the driver and an officer, during which the driver bit the officer's finger, taking a "chunk" out of it, according to Buttle.

The officer was taken to an area hospital where he was given stitches to treat his injury.

Buttle said the driver who allegedly bit the officer was arrested and faces two felony charges including mayhem and resisting an officer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of hit-and-run.

Editor's Note: The San Diego Police Department incorrectly reported the officer was bit by the hit-and-run victim, and later clarified it was the suspect driver who bit the officer.