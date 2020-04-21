Hillcrest Homicide Victim Identified: San Diego Police

San Diego police have identified the 60-year-old man who was killed following an incident involving two men in Hillcrest last week.

Shawn Timothy Puzzo of Tucson, Arizona was found lying in the street near the area of Washington and Front Streets on April 15. Authorities said the 911 caller who reported the disturbing discovery said it appeared as if Puzzo had been assaulted and there was blood near him.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located the victim and saw he had suffered traumatic blows to his head and upper body. Puzzo, who authorities said was homeless, was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died of his injuries.

Two men who matched suspect descriptions from witnesses were arrested in connection to Puzzo’s death. Darcell Moore, 39, of San Diego and Willie Gray, 64, of Louisiana, who are also homeless, were arrested and face a murder charge.

Police have not released details on what led up to the attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.