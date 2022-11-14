High Wind Warning Issued for San Diego County as Santa Anas Blow In

A high wind warning has been issued for parts of SoCal, including San Diego County, from Tuesday at 7 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Clear skies and dry conditions are expected to come with the gusty Santa Ana winds, which will be strongest on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

San Diegans should watch for potentially down trees and be especially careful when driving in areas of high elevation, the NWS said.

A Santa Ana wind will develop and become quite strong Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Check out the peak wind gusts for this upcoming wind event.

Main impacts: Downed trees and hazardous driving for high-profile vehicles. #SantaAnaWinds #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TLCbieOedd — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 14, 2022

Dry and near below average temperatures are also expected through to the end of the week, with winds weakening on Thursday and high temperatures for Friday through the weekend. Santa Ana winds may still be blowing through the region this weekend, but will not be as strong.

Strong winds and low humidity creates critical fire weather conditions for Wednesday for a maximum duration of 3 to 5 hours, according to the NWS.

The strong winds are also affecting the counties of Orange, Western Riverside and Southwestern San Bernardino from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Damaging winds will be possible in the Santa Ana wind corridors, particularly in the Cajon Pass through a part of the Inland Empire to the Santa Ana Mountains and nearby areas.

Wind gusts are expected to reach sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph across the county, with gusts up to 70 mph near mountain slopes and under passes and canyons, according to the NWS.