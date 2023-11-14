Here's where to go ice skating in San Diego for the 2023 holiday season

There's nothing more San Diego than ice skating under palm trees with stops for hot chocolate during the holidays. Ice skating rinks have opened around town to bring this festive touch. And, if you're looking for a place to enjoy the activity, this roundup will point you in the right direction.

Here's where you can ice skate this holiday season:

Seasonal Ice Skating Rinks

Rady Children's Ice Rink

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Point Loma: Opens Nov. 16 through until Jan. 7

Back for its 27th year is Rady Children's Ice Rink. It's open through Jan. 7, 2024, and the beneficiary? The rink will be raising money for "the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego." Tickets for adults are $20 and $15 per child, Rady Children's staff or military with ID.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Frosted by the Sea

Hours vary; Coronado: Opens Nov. 17 until Jan. 7

Skating by the Sea returns the weekend before Thanksgiving. This ice rink features views of the Pacific Ocean and benefits Make-A-Wish San Diego. General admission tickets are $40. Hotel guests, military, first responders and club members are $35.

Viejas Outlet Center Ice Rink

3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Alpine- Now open until Jan. 7

Heading towards the mountains? Stop by the Viejas Outlet where they bring out their ice skating rink every year. It's open now until Jan. 7. Tickets for adults and teens are $22 and tickets for kids 12 and younger are $20.

Ice Skating at the Farm

10 a.m. to close Friday through Sunday- Now open until Jan. 1

Experience Winter Wonderland at the Julian Farm and Orchard with their sustainable ice rink. The ice rink is open Friday through Sunday and the last ice skating session starts at 5:30 p.m. Skating for ages 12 and up is $18. Ages 11 and under is $12. Skate and helmet rentals are $4 each.

Year-round Ice Skating Rinks:

Wish to ice skate all year round? Well, head over to the many ice skating rinks around the county listed below:

San Diego Ice Arena

Hours Vary; Mira Mesa

Over in North County, Mira Mesa has their own ice skating rink where they have a figure skating program, a school to teach kids to skate, and much more. For those who wish to go ice skating go to their website where they have a public skating schedule. Tickets are $20 and admissions include free skate rentals.

UTC Ice Sports Center

Hours vary; University City

Head over to University City where you'll find a skating rink near the Westfield UTC mall. The skating rink plays the top hits with colorful lights. General admission with skate rental is $30.

Kroc Center Ice

Hours vary; Rolando

This ice arena is located centrally in the heart of San Diego. General admission is $20. Kroc members with cards are $12.

Icetown Carlsbad

Hours vary; Carlsbad

In the north county, Carlsbad has an ice sports center with a skating academy, youth and adult hockey, and also offers public skating. They do have an open skating schedule, so check their website for more. General admission is $20.

The Rinks

Hours vary; Poway

Public skating is back at Poway Ice. There is an online registration of dates and times for public skating. check their website for more. General admission tickets are $15 and skate rentals are $6.