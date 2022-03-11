Here Are 5 San Diego Projects Receiving $18M Combined From The Federal Spending Bill

Five San Diego County projects targeting a wide range of issues from infrastructure to homelessness will be funded by a $1.5 trillion spending package approved by Congress this week, Sen. Alex Padilla said.

The San Diego projects will receive more than $18 million in funding after the appropriations package is signed by President Joe Biden next week, which is all but certain. The bill passed the Senate Thursday and the House last week.

Here's where the money is going:

$10 million will go to stabilize the Del Mar bluffs along the Coaster tracks.

$5.6 million will go towards UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography's study to find the impact of dumping pesticide dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane -- DDT -- across the San Pedro Basin;

$2.2 million for a year-round, 50-bed homeless shelter in Oceanside with wrap-around services

$300,000 will go to the next segment of the Bayshore Bikeway project in National City. The project will complete a 24-mile bicycle loop around the San Diego Bay.

$500,000 will fund a project to construct new wastewater infrastructure along the New River east of San Diego County, which will address longstanding pollution issues from the river that flows from Mexico

"I am proud to have secured funding for projects in and around San Diego to improve our water and transportation infrastructure," said Padilla, D- California.

"This funding will go to local governments and community organizations that are directly serving our neighborhoods. Federal dollars will support projects to modernize our transportation infrastructure and spur economic growth."



The omnibus package, which is five months delayed, includes around $14 billion in funding for humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and European allies in response to the Russian invasion.