coronavirus pandemic

Head of Scripps Health Warns San Diegans About Coronavirus

Chris Van Gorder says "this isn't the flu" as 163 COVID-19 patients have died at Scripps hospitals

By Priya Sridhar

Van Gorder Scripps CEO
NBC 7

San Diego has remained on Governor Newsom's coronavirus watchlist for several weeks now, but it seems like the county is still struggling to get some people and businesses to comply with the public health order. Chris Van Gorder, the president and CEO of Scripps Health says he's fed up with seeing people not following the rules.

Through the pandemic, 163 patients have died from COVID-19 at Scripps health facilities. More than 1100 people have been hospitalized at Scripps locations because of the coronavirus.

"Our doctors and our nurses have to pick up the phone and call family members and tell them that their loved ones died because people are not out there doing what they should be doing," Van Gorder said.

Local

camp pendleton 14 hours ago

1 Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Southern California ‘Training Mishap'

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 380 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 New Outbreak

Van Gorder said he saw an influx in COVID-19 patients when the economy started reopening, but now that local leaders are re-instituting restrictions he's noticing that Scripps' numbers are declining.

"We made a mistake frankly by opening up too early and that caused us to spike back up again and now that we’ve re-instituted some of those regulations we are starting to see those numbers decline again," he said.

Van Gorder says every day the medical professionals at Scripps Health facilities are using about 30,000 pairs of gloves in their fight against the coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicscripps healthChris Van Gorder
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us