He was making sure she got back safe. That's when he got stabbed at Bay Park Trolley stop

A 36-year-old man who got on a trolley to help a woman get to her tent safely was stabbed in the chest by a man who used to date the woman when they got off the trolley in Bay Park, police said Monday.

The stabbing happened at 11:42 p.m. Sunday at the 2500 Morena Blvd. trolley stop, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The suspect left the area.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital where his injuries were later determined not to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The suspect was described as man in his 50s, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, green and white shoes, a black hat and glasses.

SDPD Northern Division detectives were investigating the stabbing, Heims said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.