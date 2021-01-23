hockey

Gulls Regular Season Schedule is Out

San Diego to play 44 games starting February 5

By Derek Togerson

Gulls Lundestrom Winning Goal

San Diego Gulls hockey is back, even if it won't actually be in San Diego.

The Gulls released their full 44-game schedule foe the 2021 season. All home games will be played at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine without anyone in the stands. At least, that's the plan for now.

If California changes its pandemic protocols before the end of the season there is the possibility that either fans will be allowed to attend games in Irvine or the Gulls could move games back to Pechanga Arena (although that's not a probability).

The full schedule looks like this:

All games can be seen on AHLTV with a season subscription.

This article tagged under:

hockeyAHLGullsschedule2021 season
