Guide: What to know about the 2023 San Diego Pride Parade

Colorful floats will glide through Hillcrest next month as part of the San Diego Pride Parade -- a time-honored tradition in America's Finest City that honors the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ members will be joined by allies to march along the route in uptown in honor of their continued call for equity and acceptance. Those who are planning on showing their support by attending the parade can consider the following to plan their trip:

When is the parade?

The San Diego Pride Parade will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, with this year's theme being "Thrive."

Folks can expect the event to be held rain or shine, according to the nonprofit organization San Diego LGBT Pride.

Where to park

Pride organizers are making it easier for participants to arrive by car. Free parking will be available at the Old Naval Hospital on Park Boulevard and President’s Way. Once there, visitors can take a free shuttle that will drop off passengers at the intersection of Richmond and Essex Streets.

The shuttle service will be available as followed:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Old Naval Hospital to the parade

1 to 4 p.m. -- the parade to the festival

Carpooling and public transportation are encouraged for the big day, but drivers can also rest assured that parking is available at the Old Naval Hospital if that is a more suitable option.

Road closures

Several road closures and no-parking zones will be in effect as early as 4 a.m. on the day of the parade. Major streets such as Normal Street, Robinson Avenue, University Avenue and more will be impacted by the event, so it's best to plan ahead.

For a detailed list of street closures, click here.

The parade route

The parade will be a 1.5-mile affair that will begin at the iconic Pride flag at the intersection of Normal Street and University Avenue. From there, it will make its way west to 6th Avenue and then south to Balboa Drive and Quince Street near Bankers Hill. Take a look at the map:

A map of the 2023 San Diego Pride Parade. (San Diego Pride)