SDUSD

Progress Pride Flag Raised By Students at SDUSD Headquarters in Recognition of Pride Month

The flag was raised Thursday morning as part of an annual ceremony to show the district's commitment to providing a safe place for LGBTQ students, staff and families

By NBC 7 Staff

Students and district leaders gathered to raise the Pride Progress Flag at San Diego Unified headquarters on June 2, 2022.
NBC 7

In recognition of June as Pride month, students and leaders at the San Diego Unified School District gathered to raise the Progress Pride Flag at the SDUSD headquarters.

The flag was raised Thursday morning as part of an annual ceremony to show the district's commitment to providing a safe place for LGBTQ students, staff and families.

The event was held by students in the district who shared what this means to them.

"This Pride Month we stand not just for those who are here, but for those who are not here. We stand celebrating those who aren't out or who are not allowed to attend this event," said a student at the event.

The Progress Pride Flag includes additional stripes and colors to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color and the transgender community.

