Guide helps San Diego County teachers, families talk to students about Israel-Hamas War

Kids will soon be off on winter break, and they might have more time to spend on social media or TV where there are graphic images of the Israel-Hamas War.

Questions about the war could come, or they may have started already. The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) offers a resource guide for educators and parents to help manage difficult conversations and combat misinformation.

The resource guide, shared by the Department of Education, has been available since the war started. The SDCOE's director of equity curriculum and instruction, Julie Goldman, also encourages families to access the guide. She said the primary source materials are vetted and factually accurate.

"In order for kids to be in a space where they can learn and feel safe learning, we need to we need to answer their questions," said Goldman.

Willough Jenkins, a child psychiatrist with Rady Children's Hospital, said parents should engage in conversations with their children and be upfront when they don't have all the answers. She said parents also have a responsibility to make sure what their children see and hear is age-appropriate.

"Letting our children know what's happening is very important. But we have to do it in a way that doesn't stress them because it's also our job as parents to keep our children safe," said Jenkins.

The resource guide also includes materials that address antisemitism and Islamophobia.

"Making sure that we don't use language that is stigmatizing or discriminatory in our conversations, that we're really looking to instill compassion and empathy in our children when talking about a difficult situation," said Jenkins.