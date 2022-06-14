Granite Hills High School Teacher Accused of Misconduct, District Investigating

The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) is investigating a Granite Hills High School teacher accused of misconduct.

"Immediately after learning of the very disturbing allegations against a Granite Hills High School teacher, we notified law enforcement and reported the matter to Child Protective Services," the district said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Details about the allegations were not released and the district said it wouldn't comment further on the investigation.

The teacher is on leave while the district and law enforcement investigate, according to the GUHSD.

The traditional school year ended June 3, and summer school runs from June 6 to June 29.