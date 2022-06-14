Granite Hills High School

Granite Hills High School Teacher Accused of Misconduct, District Investigating

By Rafael Avitabile

granite hills high school
NBC 7

The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) is investigating a Granite Hills High School teacher accused of misconduct.

"Immediately after learning of the very disturbing allegations against a Granite Hills High School teacher, we notified law enforcement and reported the matter to Child Protective Services," the district said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Details about the allegations were not released and the district said it wouldn't comment further on the investigation.

The teacher is on leave while the district and law enforcement investigate, according to the GUHSD.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The traditional school year ended June 3, and summer school runs from June 6 to June 29.

This article tagged under:

Granite Hills High SchoolEl CajonGrossmont Union High School District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us