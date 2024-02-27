New Goodwill outlet center to open in downtown San Diego

Thrift hunters — rejoice! Downtown San Diego is getting a new Goodwill, and a huge one at that.

Goodwill's Downtown San Diego Outlet Center in the Maker's Quarter opens its 22,000-square-foot facility on Wednesday at 1466 F St. The shop opens officially at 8:30 a.m.

To get a scale of that building, it was once a warehouse for Jerome's Furniture.

Free parking is something hard to come by in downtown these days, but that won't be a worry at this facility, which gives free underground parking to customers.

Its store and donation center hours will be Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed on Sundays.

The Outlet Center sells clothing, linens, housewares and furniture, according to Goodwill. Apparel and housewares will be sold by the piece and by the pound.

The building is also on the same block as Punch Bowl Social, a food and game hall. How about happy hour, a game of bowling and some thrifting afterwards? All in the same block!

If you're in the mood to keep thrifting, walk down 15th Street about a half mile and you'll end up at the old Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center located at 343 16th St.

The location does accept donations, including furniture.