Girl finds parents dead in El Cajon home: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Two people were found dead in an apartment in unincorporated El Cajon on Thursday morning, officials said.

Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. from a juvenile female, who said she came home and found her parents dead in their bedroom in the 200 block of East Bradley Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and confirmed one male adult and one female adult were dead, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the sheriff's department said. Both victims had trauma in the upper torso and head area.

It was not immediately known how the adults died.

Three minors are believed to live in the home, police said.

Homicide detectives are now overseeing the investigation. Police do not believe there is any threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.