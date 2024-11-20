Gas station in Mira Mesa sells SuperLotto ticket worth $18K

While no one won the $40 million jackpot in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing, someone in San Diego took home a ticket worth thousands.

A winning ticket matching all five numbers of Saturday's numbers except the Mega number was sold at the Shell gas station at 6695 Mira Mesa Blvd, the California Lottery said. The ticket is worth $18, 534.

Saturday's numbers were: 2, 11, 15, 25, 43 and Mega: 16.

The lottery did not disclose if someone has yet claimed the winning ticket.

The next drawing for the SuperLotto Plus is Wednesday. The current jackpot is estimated at $41 million.