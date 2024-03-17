Gas prices in San Diego County are at the highest price they've been since December, according to the American Automobile Association. San Diegans on average are paying 12 cents more than they were compared to a month ago.

The average price has risen four consecutive days. AAA said that's due in part to many people taking road trips for spring break. The other reason is because Southern California is using the summer blend fuel, which is more expensive to produce. That coupled with the increase in demand means more pain at the pump for consumers.

"I need to fill up … yeah, I'm kind of getting used to it though," said Jessica Martinez, who was getting gas in Mission Valley on Sunday morning.

Some families have had to take a closer look at their budgets, and adjust accordingly.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Am I filling it up? No, I'm not filling it up all the way," said Galina Betker, who was also getting gas in Mission Valley. Betker drives to North County every weekend to visit her family.

"It is a new expense, honestly," said Betker.

At the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) latest meeting on March 3, the organization and OPEC+ countries committed to extending an additional voluntary cut of 2.2 million barrels per day, meaning it's unlikely to see a dip in prices any time soon.