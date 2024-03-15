Gary Sinise Foundation aids San Diego police with new bikes, grant for officer shot in 4S Ranch

New bikes were donated Friday to the San Diego Police Department's Gaslamp Enforcement Team by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The charity also provided a H.O.P.E. (heal, overcome, persevere, excel) grant to SDPD Sgt. Anthony Elliott, who is recovering from a serious gunshot injury to the head he received in a shootout in 4S Ranch on Dec. 7. Elliott lost the use of his left arm and leg, and was initially unable to walk, according to SDPD's Ashley Nicholes.

The foundation, which was established in 2011 by the actor who famously portrayed wounded Lieutenant Dan in "Forrest Gump," provided Sgt. Elliot with new equipment he needs to continue his recovery journey.

"Gary's always had the vision of serving those who serve us," said Gib Bosworth with the Gary Sinise Foundation. "To be able to be on his team to help pay it forward, it's the best thing in the world."

The Gary Sinise Foundation purchased 25 new Volcanic Bicycles that will replace the aging fleet. The bikes, which SDPD says cost $68,000, feature an all-aluminum frame, 27.5-inch wheels for improved maneuverability, reflective stickers and upgraded safety features, the foundation said.

"So, having a bicycle fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology makes it a fantastic time," said SDPD officer Gerald Uzarraga. "Made me feel really blessed, humbled, and very thankful."

The foundation also hosted a special Serving Heroes luncheon at SDPD headquarters downtown and provided lunch for 300 on-duty officers.

