SDPD sergeant who was shot in head discusses remarkable recovery with NBC 7

San Diego police Sgt. Anthony Elliott was shot in the head in December in 4S Ranch during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in a vehicle theft and a domestic-abuse case.

Since that time, Elliott has made a remarkable recovery. The six-year veteran rehab began in the days following surgery, then intensified after transferring to a care facility outside of California.

On Tuesday, NBC 7 anchor Mark Mullen met with Elliott for an exclusive interview about his long road to recovery.

Elliott's injuries were so severe that there was surprise initially that he lived, much less was talking on the way to the emergency room. He was partially temporarily paralyzed after the shooting but pushed through, regaining the ability to walk. Eventually, he was released from the hospital, arriving home to a hero's welcome. He's been documenting his ongoing grueling recovery on social media, even going for a run recently.

Elliot still has a long road to recovery and being whole. The police union is holding a public reception and fundraiser for the sergeant and his young family on Wednesday to aid in his recovery while his home in North County is renovated to make it more accessible for the police sergeant.

A SDPD Sgt. who was shot in the head during a shootout with a suspect outside a 4S Ranch grocery store is scheduled to return to San Diego after undergoing treatment out of state, San Diego police said.

The Incident

Making a recovery from a serious gunshot wound to his head, Sgt. Anthony Elliott and his family returned to San Diego and were welcomed by San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit and members of the department, police said Wednesday.

Because of the Dec. 7 shooting in 4S Ranch, Elliott lost the use of his left arm and leg, and was initially unable to walk, according to SDPD's Ashley Nicholes.

The rehabilitation therapy started days after the shooting and intensified after he was transferred to an out-of-state facility, Nicholes said.

"Through perseverance, Sgt. Elliott proudly walked through the crowds at the San Diego International Airport to return home." Nicholes said. "Elliott will continue therapy at an outpatient rehab facility in the San Diego area. He and his family continue to be grateful for the support they receive from the entire San Diego community."

Elliott suffered the wound during a shootout while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4S Commons Town Center Supermarket parking lot that left a suspect dead. He was transferred Dec. 21 to San Diego International Airport from Scripps La Jolla Hospital for airlifting to an out- of-state hospital for a specialized procedure.

In a video, SDPD officers were seen entering the Ralphs grocery store in the 4S Commons Town Center, searching for the suspect, who police recently identified as 46-year-old Curtis Harris. Once located, Harris ran out with officers in pursuit.

The events that led to the deadly exchange of gunfire began about 10 p.m. Dec. 7 when police got a report that Harris, a San Diego resident, was the subject of an unserved restraining order, as well as a suspect in a vehicle theft and a domestic-abuse case, an SDPD lieutenant said.

Roughly 90 minutes later, officers found the allegedly stolen vehicle parked at 4S Commons Town Center.

"Officers developed a plan to serve the suspect with the (court order)," said Lt. Joseph Jarjura of the county Sheriff's Department. "The suspect was inside (a) Ralphs store. Some officers attempted to contact him, but he ran out of the store. Other officers were outside of the store and in the parking lot."

The Sheriff's Department investigates uses of lethal force by SDPD personnel.

The volley of gunfire mortally wounded Harris and left SDPD Sgt. Anthony Elliott with a bullet wound to the head. Elliott was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

According to statements in the video, a police officer approached the stolen vehicle and found an unidentified woman sleeping in the passenger seat. Officers believed Harris was inside the store, and had a photo of him.

The video freezes on a scene of Harris "pointing a gun and firing at officers," according to a caption. Then, someone identified as "Officer No. 1" fires several times at Harris, who then falls to the ground. At one point, an officer says "shots fired"

Afterward, one officer says, "Hey, back up, back up, back up, back up -- he's still got a gun in his hand." Another officer yells at Harris to drop the gun from his hand, as two other officers stand nearby with their weapons drawn.

According to SDPD, the video was paused at the moment Harris fired at the sergeant, striking him in his head.

The video contains a statement that an SDPD sergeant ran to the front of the store before Harris exited. Harris then "jumped over a shopping cart corral wall, turned around and fired at the sergeant at point-blank range."

After Officer No. 1 fired his gun, "he soon realized that the sergeant was not present with his fellow officers," and "found the sergeant down in the cart corral with a gunshot wound to his head," according to a statement in the video. Officers removed the gun Harris was holding, handcuffed him and rendered medical aid.

Paramedics took Harris to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead about 1 a.m. Dec. 8, according to the county Sheriff's Department.