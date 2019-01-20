Crews Put Out Scripps Ranch Garage Fire

A Scripps Ranch home caught fire Sunday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Crews determined the blaze was a “well-involved” garage fire that broke out shortly after 9 a.m.

SDFD put out the fire roughly a half-hour later.

The home is located on Caminito Alto.

Crews said the blaze had the potential to spread to the surrounding houses before it was put out.

No other information was available.

