Fundraiser held for family of teen killed in Chula Vista wrong way crash

Business was slow and steady at the Mango Mania Frutas & More in Imperial Beach on Sunday morning. Twenty percent of all sales raised on Sunday would go toward expenses to help the family of Ryder Shoup, a 16-year-old who was killed in a wrong-way crash the morning of April 10.

The shop just opened a few weeks ago, but when the owners heard the news that Shoup had died, they knew they had to do something to help the family.

"I knew Ryder, we were close growing up. I met him in Kindergarten," said Ariana Cerda, the co-owner of Mango Mania Frutas & More. Cerda was also one of Shoupe's classmates.

"There's really no other way to describe him, just such a positive and kind person with always a smile on his face," said Cerda. She received a phone call on the day that Shoup had died in the crash. Cerda is still grieving and processing his death, but knew she wanted to do what she could to help the family.

"Hold together. A community. When things like this happen, the community comes together and it's really cool to see everyone show out for each other and be supportive," said Isabel Blanco, the very first customer who came in that day.

Blanco knew Shoup through close family and friends. She, like many others in the Imperial Beach community, have been rocked by the loss of life.

A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday at the Imperial Beach Skate Park where friends said he enjoyed skating. Friends, family, teachers and coaches all came together to pay their respects, and honor the life and legacy of Shoup. He leaves behind a 4-month-old baby named Marcelo, his girlfriend, and family members.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which also included the death of a 67-year-old driver who authorities said crashed into Shoup, killing them both. It could take weeks, according to investigators, before it can be determined exactly what happened.