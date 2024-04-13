Community holds vigil for 16-year-old killed in Chula Vista wrong-way crash

Friends and family of Ryder Shoup, the 16-year-old killed Wednesday morning in a wrong-way crash in Chula Vista, gathered Saturday at a skate park in Imperial Beach for a candlelight vigil.

Ryder was beloved by the community. Dozens of candles were set up, symbolizing the light he brought to the lives of those who knew him.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Cesar Tavarez told NBC 7 at the vigil. “He’s the father of my grandson and my future son-in-law, and yeah, we got the phone call early in the morning, and it was unbelievable.”

Shoup's friends chose to honor his memory at the Imperial Beach Skatepark because they said that’s where he enjoyed skating. The park sits right across the street from Mar Vista High School, where he was a sophomore.

Shoup was a son, brother, friend, and father to 4-month-old Marcelo.

Shoup's mother, Ashley Day, was touched by all the support.

“It’s been very hard, but seeing everybody come together like this is just great,” Day said. “He was just loved by so many. He was always out here. This is his family. This is all our family. This community is great.”

Shoup's friends, family, teachers and coaches were among those in attendance.

There were posters with pictures of Shoup. One of his sisters made one of them. It read, "You were the best big brother ever, Ryder."

Family and friends of Ryder Shoup gathered at Imperial Beach Skatepark for a vigil on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

“I had my dance competition at my school, and my brother came to watch me,” Siena, Shoup's younger sister, said as she held the poster she made.

“He was a beautiful person, you know, he brought joy and happiness in my home. He loved my daughter. They were inseparable. He was at my house every single day, and I just love him to death,” Tavarez said.

Shoup's girlfriend, Eliana, also shared what she loved most about him.

“He was always smiling,” she said.

Shoup was very involved in the community and had recently been hired as a lifeguard for Sesame Place, but what people remember most about him is his character.

“He loved his kid and his girlfriend. All I could do is just picture him smiling,” Tavarez said.

Eileen Crawford, 67, was also killed in the crash. The California Highway Patrol is investigating why Crawford was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

A wrong-way crash in Chula Vista killed the drivers of both vehicles involved. One was a 16-year-old high school student, and the other was a 67-year-old woman. NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to close friends of both victims on April 10, 2024.