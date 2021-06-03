Full Closure of SR-163 From I-8 to I-5 on Saturday

Caltrans is warning drivers all lanes of northbound and southbound State Route 163 near Balboa Park will be closed this Saturday for multiple activities.

Northbound and southbound SR-163 from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will close from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drivers on northbound SR-163 may use the following detours:

Northbound SR-163 (from northbound I-5 or 11 th Street) : take northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163

: take northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163 Southbound I-5 connector to northbound SR-163: continue southbound I-5 to eastbound State Route 94, to northbound State Route 15, to northbound Interstate 805 to northbound SR-163

For southbound SR-163, the eastbound and westbound I-8 connectors to southbound SR-163 will also be closed. Motorists may use the following detours.

Southbound SR-163: take westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163

take westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163 Eastbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805, to southbound State Route 15, to westbound State Route 94 to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.

continue eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805, to southbound State Route 15, to westbound State Route 94 to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego. Westbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.