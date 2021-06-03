caltrans san diego

Full Closure of SR-163 From I-8 to I-5 on Saturday

Northbound and southbound SR-163 from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will close from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Generic Road Closed
Getty Images

Caltrans is warning drivers all lanes of northbound and southbound State Route 163 near Balboa Park will be closed this Saturday for multiple activities.

Northbound and southbound SR-163 from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will close from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drivers on northbound SR-163 may use the following detours:

  • Northbound SR-163 (from northbound I-5 or 11th Street): take northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163
  • Southbound I-5 connector to northbound SR-163: continue southbound I-5 to eastbound State Route 94, to northbound State Route 15, to northbound Interstate 805 to northbound SR-163

For southbound SR-163, the eastbound and westbound I-8 connectors to southbound SR-163 will also be closed. Motorists may use the following detours.

  • Southbound SR-163: take westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163
  • Eastbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805, to southbound State Route 15, to westbound State Route 94 to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.
  • Westbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to downtown San Diego. 

This article tagged under:

caltrans san diegoDowntown San Diegobalboa parkFreeway Closure
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us