Full Closure of SR-163 From I-8 to I-5 on Saturday

Caltrans is warning drivers all lanes of northbound and southbound State Route 163 near Balboa Park will be closed this Saturday for multiple activities.
Northbound and southbound SR-163 from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will close from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drivers on northbound SR-163 may use the following detours:
- Northbound SR-163 (from northbound I-5 or 11th Street): take northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163
- Southbound I-5 connector to northbound SR-163: continue southbound I-5 to eastbound State Route 94, to northbound State Route 15, to northbound Interstate 805 to northbound SR-163
For southbound SR-163, the eastbound and westbound I-8 connectors to southbound SR-163 will also be closed. Motorists may use the following detours.
- Southbound SR-163: take westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163
- Eastbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805, to southbound State Route 15, to westbound State Route 94 to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.
- Westbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.