Front Street at Federal Plaza Temporarily Closed to Vehicles, Pedestrian Traffic

The U.S. General Services Agency (GSA) announced a closure of all vehicle lanes and pedestrian walkways on Front Street at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building until further notice after a truck carrying a crane hit the underpass.

The incident was reported on Aug. 18, but GSA needs to close the lanes to assess the damage and make repairs.

All vehicle lanes and pedestrian walkways on Front Street between Broadway and West F Street at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building (FOB) will be closed and a detour will be posted.

The expected closure will take place for at least a couple of weeks, maybe a month, said Andra Higgs with GSA.

No other details were released on the incident.

Front Street was closed from Jan. 2020 until June 2021 as construction crews completed a reconstruction project meant to improve the safety of the federal building.

NBC 7s Lauren Coronado has more information on the latest closure of Front St.