San Diego

Front Street Reconstruction Project Will Begin, Expect Closures

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Google Maps

What to Know

  • Front Street will be closed between Broadway and West F Street
  • Traffic detours will take place from Jan. 25, 2020 to June 2021
  • Pedestrian walkways will be closed during construction

Front Street in downtown San Diego will be closed for more than a year as crews complete a reconstruction project meant to improve the safety of a federal building. 

All lanes will be closed of Front Street between Broadway and West F Street from Jan. 25, 2020 to June 21, 2021. Construction starts on Jan. 27.

Walkways near the project site will be closed for the duration of the 21-month construction. Drivers will not be able to park at E Street.

The easternmost lane of Front Street between Broadway and E Street will provide access to the underground parking garage located at 101 W Broadway and for turning Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) buses. There will be no thru traffic.

Front Street Construction Detour

The purpose of the project is to reinforce and enhance the underpass where Front Street passes beneath a portion of the building. The reconstruction will increase safety for the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, according to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Front Street Closure
GSA Public Building Services

For more information visit the GSA website.

Local

uc san diego 2 hours ago

UC San Diego Scientists Engineer Mosquitoes to Repel Dengue Virus

sharp healthcare 5 hours ago

Sharp HealthCare Hosts Blood Drive for SD Blood Bank

This article tagged under:

San DiegoDowntown San DiegoFront StreetEdward J. Schwartz Federal Building
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us