Front Street Reconstruction Project Will Begin, Expect Closures

What to Know Front Street will be closed between Broadway and West F Street

Traffic detours will take place from Jan. 25, 2020 to June 2021

Pedestrian walkways will be closed during construction

Front Street in downtown San Diego will be closed for more than a year as crews complete a reconstruction project meant to improve the safety of a federal building.

All lanes will be closed of Front Street between Broadway and West F Street from Jan. 25, 2020 to June 21, 2021. Construction starts on Jan. 27.

Walkways near the project site will be closed for the duration of the 21-month construction. Drivers will not be able to park at E Street.

The easternmost lane of Front Street between Broadway and E Street will provide access to the underground parking garage located at 101 W Broadway and for turning Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) buses. There will be no thru traffic.

The purpose of the project is to reinforce and enhance the underpass where Front Street passes beneath a portion of the building. The reconstruction will increase safety for the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, according to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

GSA Public Building Services

For more information visit the GSA website.