From Dreary to Drury, Padres Offense Gets Good For A Night

The Padres offense had been awful for about a week and a half. It's had stretches like that several times throughout the year. They're usually broken up by one outlier where they score a dozen runs before reverting to their 2 run maximum ways.

Friday night was one of their gluttonous outings. However, there is hope this time it was not anomaly.

Brandon Drury, in his 2nd game back from the concussion list, hit a pair of homers to kickstart a 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Ha-Seong Kim and Austin Nola also hit solo homers as part of a 17-hit attack but perhaps the most encouraging occurrence came in the form of Juan Soto.

In the 5th inning the slugging outfielders and crown jewel of the trade deadline's slump had reached 1-for-31. Then he lined an RBI single to right field off Madison Bumgarner, stood on first base, and smiled, the relief pouring over him. Two at-bats later Soto ripped a 2-run double to left field, giving him more hits in one night than he'd had in a week. If Soto is rounding into form it will be a boon to the Padres chances of making the playoffs (the Brewers beat the Yankees to stay 1.5 games back of San Diego for the final Wild Card spot).

Not to be overlooked, Blake Snell was fabulous on the mound. The lefty tossed 7.0 innings of 1-run ball, striking out seven and not walking anyone.

The Padres can secure at least a series split on Saturday evening with Joe Musgrove on the mound against Zac Gallen.

