‘Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego. Enjoy free rides Wednesday on trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter

With gas prices averaging well over $6 a gallon in San Diego, local leaders are hoping to convince more people to get out of their cars and onto public transit. That's why this week, residents are invited to ride for free for one day.

Free Ride Day returns to San Diego on Oct. 4 and riders can enjoy free rides on the (MTS) San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the North Country Transit District (NCTD) services.

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with Clean Air Day where residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Happy Monday ☀️ We’re starting off the week with a reminder that this Wednesday is Free Ride Day 🎉 All buses, Trolleys, the SPRINTER & COASTER are free 10/4. In celebration with @CleanAirDay, choosing transit is one way you can pledge to help create cleaner air for our community pic.twitter.com/iddIi37AjN — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) October 2, 2023

"Celebrating Clean Air Aay and Free Ride Day is a great opportunity for all of us in our region to make an impact together, by taking advantage of free transportation," said Supervisor Nora Vargas.

Trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter will be offering free rides. No Pronto cards are needed and all buses and trolleys will be operating on a normal weekday schedule.

MTS and NCTD have held an annual Free Ride Day since 2018, with the exception of 2021 when the agencies held a free ride month.

