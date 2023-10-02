MTS

‘Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego. Enjoy free rides Wednesday on trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with Clean Air Day where residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce emissions and improve air quality

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Audra Stafford

NBC Universal, Inc.

With gas prices averaging well over $6 a gallon in San Diego, local leaders are hoping to convince more people to get out of their cars and onto public transit. That's why this week, residents are invited to ride for free for one day.

Free Ride Day returns to San Diego on Oct. 4 and riders can enjoy free rides on the (MTS) San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the North Country Transit District (NCTD) services.

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with Clean Air Day where residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Celebrating Clean Air Aay and Free Ride Day is a great opportunity for all of us in our region to make an impact together, by taking advantage of free transportation," said Supervisor Nora Vargas.

Trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter will be offering free rides. No Pronto cards are needed and all buses and trolleys will be operating on a normal weekday schedule.

MTS and NCTD have held an annual Free Ride Day since 2018, with the exception of 2021 when the agencies held a free ride month.

Local

Padres 13 hours ago

Padres finish 82-80, close disappointing season with second extra innings win

Pacific Beach 14 hours ago

Woman survives freak accident with surfboard in Pacific Beach

More details, here.

This article tagged under:

MTSfree
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us