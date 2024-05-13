San Diego beaches

Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego beaches

By City News Service

Officials issued a water-contact closure notice from Loring Street all the way south past Crystal Pier to Hornblend Street after the spill near Missouri Street on March 8, 2024.

San Diego County health officials have released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches in effect Monday.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Coronado, Avenida Lunar;
  • Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;
  • Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.
Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • La Jolla, Children's Pool;
  • La Jolla, Cove Beachline;
  • San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;
  • Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' South;
  • Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;
  • Mission Bay, Fanuel Park - 150' East and West;
  • Mission Bay, Fiesta Island - Northwest Shoreline;
  • Mission Bay, North Bonita Cove - 150' on either side of the restroom complex;
  • Mission Bay, South Crown Point - 150' north and south of drain near restrooms.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found here.

