FREE Child Admissions to 50+ Local San Diego Attractions in October

San Diego is a kid's paradise, especially during the month of October.
The annual Kids Free San Diego program is back. From Oct. 1 to 31, children ages 12 and under can get into dozens of museums and attractions throughout San Diego County for free, the San Diego Museum Council announced.
For most attractions, two youngsters can get in free for every adult ticket purchased. Some locations are free for the whole family.
The program, in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority and with support from First 5 San Diego, aims to increase access to the enriching museum experiences in San Diego.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
It's pretty popular, with around 85,000 children and adults participating last year, according to the Museum Council.
“It’s a full month of family fun that doesn’t break the bank,” San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said in a press release. “Whether you are a local or visiting San Diego, there is always something new to discover during Kids Free month, including new exhibitions or historic sites, gardens, aquariums, state parks and other non-traditional ‘museum’ experiences people may not know about.”
And no matter your kid's interests — art, history, science, nature, wildlife, trains or ships — the lineup has something for everyone.
Local
“Kids Free is the perfect time for families to enjoy time together, learning, playing and creating new memories,” Alethea Arguilez, executive director of First 5 San Diego, said in a press release. “Children really benefit from these types of experiences, particularly in their early development years, so access is key. We are proud to be part of this program that helps more families discover the magic of museums.”
The deal includes popular local attractions like SeaWorld, Legoland, Sesame Place, Belmont Park and the San Diego Zoo.
You can download a “Kids Free” coupon for the venue you’d like to visit on the Museum Council’s website here. Guests are encouraged to check the attraction's website before visiting in case restrictions apply.
Ready to find a hidden gem in San Diego County? Here are the participating sites:
East County
- Barona Cultural Center & Museum
- Heritage of the Americas Museum
- La Mesa Depot Museum
- Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum
- Pacific Southwest Railway Museum
- The Water Conservation Garden
North County
- California Center for the Arts Museum, Escondido
- California Surf Museum
- Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) North
- Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum
- Mission San Luis Rey
- Museum of Making Music
- San Diego Archaeological Center
- San Diego Botanic Garden
- San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum
- Warner-Carrillo Ranch House
South Bay
- Bonita Museum and Cultural Center
- Coronado Historical Association
- Living Coast Discovery Center
- Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center
City of San Diego
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps
- Brain Observatory
- Cabrillo National Monument
- Centro Cultural de la Raza
- Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center
- Comic-Con Museum
- Fleet Science Center
- Gaslamp Museum at Davis-Horton House
- Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) Central
- J.A. Cooley Museum
- Japanese Friendship Garden
- Junípero Serra Museum
- La Jolla Historical Society
- Marston House Museum
- Marine Corp Recuit Depot Command Museum
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
- Mingei International Museum
- Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla
- MOPA @ San Diego Museum of Art
- Museum of Us
- Nautical History Gallery & Museum
- New Americans Museum
- New Children’s Museum
- Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
- San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts
- San Diego Air & Space Museum
- San Diego Automotive Museum
- San Diego Chinese Historical Museum
- San Diego History Center
- San Diego International Airport Arts Program
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- San Diego Natural History Museum
- The San Diego Museum of Art
- San Diego Police Museum
- Timken Museum of Art
- USS Midway Museum
- Visions Museum of Textile Art
- Women’s Museum of California
- WorldBeat Center
More information can be found on the Museum Council website here.