FREE Child Admissions to 50+ Local San Diego Attractions in October

San Diego is a kid's paradise, especially during the month of October.

The annual Kids Free San Diego program is back. From Oct. 1 to 31, children ages 12 and under can get into dozens of museums and attractions throughout San Diego County for free, the San Diego Museum Council announced.

For most attractions, two youngsters can get in free for every adult ticket purchased. Some locations are free for the whole family.

The program, in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority and with support from First 5 San Diego, aims to increase access to the enriching museum experiences in San Diego.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It's pretty popular, with around 85,000 children and adults participating last year, according to the Museum Council.

“It’s a full month of family fun that doesn’t break the bank,” San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said in a press release. “Whether you are a local or visiting San Diego, there is always something new to discover during Kids Free month, including new exhibitions or historic sites, gardens, aquariums, state parks and other non-traditional ‘museum’ experiences people may not know about.”

And no matter your kid's interests — art, history, science, nature, wildlife, trains or ships — the lineup has something for everyone.

“Kids Free is the perfect time for families to enjoy time together, learning, playing and creating new memories,” Alethea Arguilez, executive director of First 5 San Diego, said in a press release. “Children really benefit from these types of experiences, particularly in their early development years, so access is key. We are proud to be part of this program that helps more families discover the magic of museums.”

The deal includes popular local attractions like SeaWorld, Legoland, Sesame Place, Belmont Park and the San Diego Zoo.

You can download a “Kids Free” coupon for the venue you’d like to visit on the Museum Council’s website here. Guests are encouraged to check the attraction's website before visiting in case restrictions apply.

Ready to find a hidden gem in San Diego County? Here are the participating sites:

East County

Japanese Friendship Garden. (Photo by K.C. Alfred)

North County

South Bay

USS Midway Museum. (Photo courtesy of San Diego Museum Council)

City of San Diego

More information can be found on the Museum Council website here.