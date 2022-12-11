Four San Diego Homeless Shelters Open Due to Stormy Weather

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego.

The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning.

-- Father Joe's Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, can take 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women;

-- Paul Mirabile Center at 1501 Imperial Ave., can take 40 adults, with check-in starting at 4 p.m. and throughout the night until full and checkout at 5 a.m.;

-- Living Water Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market St., can take 28 adults with check-in from 8 to 10 p.m. or until full and checkout at 6:30 a.m.;

-- San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm St., can take 10 adults with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. and throughout the night until full, and checkout at 7 a.m.