Former SDSU President Stephen L. Weber dead at 82

Dr. Stephen L. Weber, former president of San Diego State University from 1996 through 2011, has died, SDSU President Adela de la Torre said Monday.

According to de la Torre's office, Weber -- who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in October 2021 -- died Sunday at his home in New Jersey, on his 82nd birthday.

"This is a devastating loss, as Weber was beloved and highly regarded by many at SDSU, in our local community and across the country," de la Torre said in a statement.

"Our community has been incredibly fortunate to continue to enjoy the wisdom and contributions of Weber who, as president emeritus, remained a dedicated advocate for SDSU and the success of our faculty, staff and students. I send my deepest condolences to the Weber family and to all those who knew him."

Weber "shared that his legacy and his most esteemed moments of professional pride were tied to the success of SDSU," de la Torre said. "Weber held a profound love for SDSU, investing himself wholly in its well- being and sustainability. For that and many other reasons, he leaves a permanent mark on the university and those he served."

Weber positioned SDSU for greater educational access and economic development, "which he regularly said were two significant drivers of a thriving society," according to SDSU officials. "Throughout his 15-year tenure, the university saw historic increases in student success -- including improved academic rankings and rising graduation rates that outpaced many others in the nation."

To garner community support, Weber launched The Campaign for SDSU, which raised $800 million, according to the university.

Other achievements from Weber's tenure were the university's six-year graduation rate rising to 66% and expanding local partnerships that attracted local students to SDSU, contributing to diversified student enrollments, the university said.

Under his tenure, SDSU faculty and staff secured over $1.1 billion in external research and development funding, as well as the addition of new buildings, including the Arts and Letters Building, the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center and what is now the Donald P. Shiley Bioscience Center, according to the university.

Weber's impact also applied to student athletics, resulting in a competitive sports program, according to de la Torre. In the 2010-11 season, the Aztecs football team competed in a bowl game for the first time since 1998; the men's basketball team broke into the AP top 25, followed by the top four later; and the women's basketball team won Mountain West championship and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

According to de la Torre, after establishing the President Stephen Weber Fund for Excellence -- to ensure faculty support in the College of Arts and Letters -- Weber said he looked back "with a great deal of pride and satisfaction" during his time at San Diego State.

"I had great colleagues," Weber said. "They had real ambitions for the university, for their students and for the larger community.

"I am so proud of San Diego State and what it has done," Weber said. "It's important that healthy organizations continue to evolve and move forward. I see San Diego State as a vital, living institution that is reinventing itself regularly, sometimes in ways I could not have imagined, but always in ways I respect and applaud."