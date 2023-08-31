San Diego state

Former SDSU football player connected to gang-rape case pleads guilty on child-porn charge

20-year-old Nowlin Ewaliko faces up to three years in state prison at sentencing, currently set for November

By City News Service

A former San Diego State football player who was previously investigated in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of child pornography.

While prosecutors declined to charge 20-year-old Nowlin Ewaliko and other former Aztec players in connection with the rape allegations, the police investigation into the alleged rape led to the discovery of suspected child pornography on an Apple iCloud account linked to Ewaliko, investigators said in court documents.

Ewaliko turned himself into police earlier this year and pleaded guilty Thursday to the lone charge filed against him. He faces up to three years in state prison at sentencing, currently set for November.

He also remains a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by the alleged rape victim, who claims Ewaliko and others — including Buffalo Bills draftee Matt Araiza — raped her at an October 2021 off-campus house party. That case is slated to go to trial in October, though the woman's attorneys are moving to have the trial postponed until early next year.

