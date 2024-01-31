Former San Diego deputy sentenced for bringing cocaine to Vista jail

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who had cocaine in his car at a county jail was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Allen Wereski, 49, pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of possessing drugs on jail property for having cocaine at the Vista Detention Facility.

Immediately following his arrest in February, the department said he was suspended without pay.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sheriff's Lt. David LaDieu said in a statement that Wereski "separated from employment with the sheriff's department on Feb. 10, 2023," which was one week after his arrest. LaDieu said peace officer personnel privacy laws prevented the department from disclosing any other information regarding his separation from the department.

Wereski's arrest was the second of a San Diego County sheriff's deputy last year related to drugs. Cory Richey, a deputy who stole prescription medication from a drop-off box at a patrol station, later pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to two years of probation.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar has the latest from court.