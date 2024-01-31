Crime and Courts

Former San Diego deputy sentenced for bringing cocaine to Vista jail

Allen Wereski's arrest was the second of a San Diego County sheriff's deputy last year related to drugs

By City News Service

san diego county Sheriff generic logo
San Diego County Sheriff's Dept.

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who had cocaine in his car at a county jail was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Allen Wereski, 49, pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of possessing drugs on jail property for having cocaine at the Vista Detention Facility.

Relevant content:

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Feb 3, 2023

San Diego Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Cocaine Onto Jail Property

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Feb 27, 2023

San Diego Deputy Accused of Bringing Cocaine to Work Pleads Not Guilty

Immediately following his arrest in February, the department said he was suspended without pay.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sheriff's Lt. David LaDieu said in a statement that Wereski "separated from employment with the sheriff's department on Feb. 10, 2023," which was one week after his arrest. LaDieu said peace officer personnel privacy laws prevented the department from disclosing any other information regarding his separation from the department.

Wereski's arrest was the second of a San Diego County sheriff's deputy last year related to drugs. Cory Richey, a deputy who stole prescription medication from a drop-off box at a patrol station, later pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to two years of probation.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar has the latest from court.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSan Diego County Sheriff's Department
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us