Former Marine Pleads Guilty to Running Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Ring

A former U.S. Marine pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Wednesday to running a drug trafficking organization that moved large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr., a resident of Tamaulipas, Mexico, admitted heading a group called El Seguimiento 39, or El Seg. 39, which prosecutors said moved drugs sourced from South and Central America through Mexico and across the U.S.-Mexico border at ports of entry in California and Texas.

Boats, aircraft and commercial vehicles were utilized to transport the cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said other Mexican cartels and drug trafficking organizations allied with El Seguimiento 39 to move drugs into the United States.

Dominguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

Prosecutors said the investigation into the trafficking operation has led to seizures of five tons of cocaine and more than $9 million in drug-related proceeds