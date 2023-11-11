For the 1st time since 2009, Aztecs football will not be bowl-eligible

In 2009, San Diego State's football team finished 4-8. Since then they've been one of the most consistent programs in college football, going to a bowl game every year a full complement of bowl games have been played. That impressive streak is coming to an end in 2023.

The Aztecs lost 22-19 at Colorado State on Friday night, falling to 3-7 on the season, guaranteeing a losing record, and eliminating their chances of playing a postseason game.

SDSU fell behind 22-3 before finally getting something going on offense in the 4th quarter. Quarterback Jaylen Mayden improvised for an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 22-12. The Aztecs got the ball back when Dez Malone forced a fumble and Zyrus Fiaseu scooped it up. That turnover led to a 1-yard Jaylon Armstead TD run that cut the lead to three with 2:04 left and, with two time outs, another stop on defense would give San Diego State a chance to tie or win.

On 3rd and 4, Rams running back Avery Morrow went for seven yards to put it away. The Aztecs have two more games in their season, next week at San Jose State then the finale at Snapdragon Stadium on November 25 against Fresno State.