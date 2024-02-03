Flood donation drives held across San Diego in need of these items

The City of San Diego is asking for people to drop off storm recovery donations for the victims of recent historic flooding at any of four various donation centers around the city on Saturday and Sunday.
The donations were received at multiple donation centers that opened this weekend around San Diego.
Members with the city's Parks and Recreation Department were also filling out sandbags Saturday morning for anyone who needs them.
In some cases, the city says people have been "too generous" and they're no longer accepting clothing at these donation centers.
Donation items needed for flood victims
Those impacted by Jan. 22's severe, historic storm and flooding are in need of the following items:
- bleach
- blankets
- trash containers
- trash bags
- power washers
- shop vacs
- inflatable mattresses
- pillows
- laundry services
- laundry detergent
- bottled water
- white PPE suits
- rain boots
- plastic storage bins
- utility gloves
- lysol wipes
- aerosol spray
- hand sanitizer
- paper towels
- sandbags with sand
- adult diapers
- infant diapers
- socks
- undergarments
- first aid kits
- flashlights
- N95 masks
- backpacks
- scrubbers/sponges
- dish detergent
- shovels
All donation locations are open Feb. 3 to Feb 4 from 8 a.m. to noon. The locations are listed below.
Donation locations
Beckwourth Library in Mountain View
- 721 San Pasqual St.
College-Rolando Library
- 6600 Montezuma Rd.
Encanto Recreation Center
- 6508 Wunderlin Avenue
Southcrest Teen Center
- 4149 Newton Avenue