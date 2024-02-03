Flood donation drives held across San Diego in need of these items

The City of San Diego is asking for people to drop off storm recovery donations for the victims of recent historic flooding at any of four various donation centers around the city on Saturday and Sunday.

The donations were received at multiple donation centers that opened this weekend around San Diego.

Members with the city's Parks and Recreation Department were also filling out sandbags Saturday morning for anyone who needs them.

In some cases, the city says people have been "too generous" and they're no longer accepting clothing at these donation centers.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Donation items needed for flood victims

Those impacted by Jan. 22's severe, historic storm and flooding are in need of the following items:

bleach

blankets

trash containers

trash bags

power washers

shop vacs

inflatable mattresses

pillows

laundry services

laundry detergent

bottled water

white PPE suits

rain boots

plastic storage bins

utility gloves

lysol wipes

aerosol spray

hand sanitizer

paper towels

sandbags with sand

adult diapers

infant diapers

socks

undergarments

first aid kits

flashlights

N95 masks

backpacks

scrubbers/sponges

dish detergent

shovels

All donation locations are open Feb. 3 to Feb 4 from 8 a.m. to noon. The locations are listed below.

Donation locations

Beckwourth Library in Mountain View

721 San Pasqual St.

College-Rolando Library

6600 Montezuma Rd.

Encanto Recreation Center

6508 Wunderlin Avenue

Southcrest Teen Center