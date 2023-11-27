First-responders called out for a rescue in Linda Vista

A spokeswoman for San Diego Fire-Rescue says firefighters "are working a confined space rescue" in Linda Vista.

Dispatchers received a call that prompted the callout to Osler and Ulric streets shortly before 10:30 a.m.

More than two dozen members of SDFD are on the scene, out in a wooded area near a canyon. More than a half-dozen of emergency vehicles were called out as part of the rescue.

. The caller stated that someone told him to call about a person in a hole. The caller didn't see the patient.

Officials think a person is trapped inside a tunnel on the side of a mid-slope hill near a vacant lot, the spokeswoman told NBC 7.

The area where the rescuers are a canyon not far from the Linda Vista Skate Park in a remote section of the Tecolote Canyon Natural Open Space Park.

