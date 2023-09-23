Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden comes to San Diego for fundraising event

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria greeted her at the airport

By City News Service

First lady Jill Biden landed in San Diego Saturday to attend a fundraiser for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

The first lady landed at San Diego International Airport at a little after 2 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria greeted her at the airport.

The location of the fundraiser was not available.

Jill Biden toured a cancer research center in Seattle on Friday, then flew to the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser Saturday at the Beverly Hills home of Daphna Ziman, co-founder and president of Cinémoi USA and the founder of Children Uniting Nations.

The first lady then flew to San Diego from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

