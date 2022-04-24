Firefighters Stop Brush Fire at Historic Presidio Park

Firefighters knocked down a half-acre vegetation fire off Taylor Street that was threatening the historic San Diego Presidio Sunday.
The fire was burning in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread, but firefighters on the scene reported the fire had been knocked down at 5:25 p.m. They indicated they would be on the scene for about two hours for mop-up operations.
A full wildland response with a helicopter was started by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. San Diego Police Department requested to shut down Taylor Street in both directions.
Fire crews were checking the Presidio for any damage.