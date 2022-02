Firefighters are responding to a multiple-car fire at a junkyard in Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Fire Department said Saturday.

According to CVFD, fire officials responded to a fire at a junkyard located on the 1500 block of West Frontage Rd. around 4 p.m.

CVFD said the fire spread from one vehicle to a couple of old RVs. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates as more information becomes available.