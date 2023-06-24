Fire burns 2 buildings, 1 abandoned, in downtown San Diego

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from downtown San Diego Saturday afternoon as a fire burned two buildings, one of them abandoned.

The fire started at 4:12 p.m. in a building located at 1700 Island Ave. in the East Village area of downtown San Diego.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene as the flames quickly engulfed the roof of the abandoned building.

Not long after, the fire spread and burned a nearby building, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD advised people to avoid the area while they continue to put it out.

Views from the department's helicopter show the fire damaged two buildings. No injuries were reported, SDFD said.