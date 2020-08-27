Find Out if Your Name is on the County's $450K Refund List

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office wants to reunite over $450,000 with its rightful owners during this much needed time in the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many people out of work or cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $378, and that can go a long way for those who need it.”

Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector makes a strong effort to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees.

The smallest refund amount available is $10 and the largest refund amount is $9,111, owed to Amerus Life Insurance Co. The total refund available is $450,324.

There are 1,190 refunds on the list. To see if your name is on the list, click here.

If you are owed money, follow the instructions or the unclaimed money page to file a refund claim by Oct. 26 before the money is rolled into the county's general fund.

You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information.