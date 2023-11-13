Finally — an ice rink opens in Julian!

Quaint San Diego County mountain town Julian has opened its first-ever ice rink!

Autumn has settled in over San Diego County, the sun sets before you can get enough vitamin D and the holidays are just around the corner. On Nov. 10, Julian Farm and Orchard started offering some of the coziest fall and winter activities in the county.

But this isn't your run-of-the-mill Christmas-time rink. Boosted by warm fire pits, hot holiday beverages, food vendors, petting zoos, hayrides, hay mazes and more — the "Holidays at the Farm" event hopes to make your visit to this picturesque mountain town highly enjoyable.

Does a rink-side cabana sound like your way to spend a winter afternoon? For up to 10 people, reserve a cabana for $50 an hour and add on some accoutrements.

Food and drink packages are available for purchase, with options ranging from s'mores kits, charcuterie boards and hot chocolate or apple cider.

Reservations are required for skating and cabanas! Book here. Parking at the farm is free.

An ice-skating rink finally opens in Julian. (Julian Farm and Orchard)

Holidays at the Farm info

Hours of operation:

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Farm is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ice skating sessions open from 11:30 a.m. into the evening depending on the day

Through Jan. 1, 2024

Ice skating price:

$18 for ages 12 and up, plus $4 each for helmet, skate rentals

$12 for ages 3-11, plus $4 each for helmet, skate rentals

Guests are welcome to bring their own skates

Ice skating sessions are 45 minutes each. In order to maximize on your full session, the farm encourages you to arrive 30 minutes before your reservation to allow for check-in and skate-fitting.

Glice provides the ice-like substance that Julian Farm and Orchard uses for its rink. The substance requires no water and no energy, according to the farm. Glice is made of self-healing material and feels the same as ice, the farm says.

If you can't make it out to Julian, rinks at the Rady Children's Hospital Rink at Liberty Station and the Hotel del Coronado's "Skating by the Sea" rink are set to open this week.