3 hospitalized after fight broke out in Escondido, police say

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a fight between two groups broke out in Escondido, and the suspects are still at large, police said.

The incident happened in a shopping center parking lot on North Escondido Boulevard at around 7:40 p.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.

Two of the victims had stab wounds, while the third victim had blunt force trauma to the head, the department said.

At this time, police believe all the hospitalized victims are juveniles.

The department did not provide NBC 7 with details on the victims' conditions but said they were all stable.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will update this page as more information arrives.