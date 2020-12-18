traffic

Person Hit, Killed by Car on I-5 North Near Downtown

A person was struck and killed by a car on northbound Interstate 5 Friday morning, leading to significant backup as authorities responded to the deadly scene.

The crash was reported near State Route 163 and State Route 94 sometime before 9 a.m., according to Caltrans San Diego. California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert due to the incident and several lanes of I-5 were blocked for the investigation.

SkyRanger 7 captured aerial footage of the scene, where rows of cars were backed up on the interstate. A few police cruisers had blocked off several lanes of the freeway while investigators responded to the incident.

The driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. It is unclear what the person was doing on the freeway.

The name of the deceased was not released and the investigation is ongoing.

For a detailed look at traffic in San Diego County, click here.

