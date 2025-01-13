Altadena native Carolyn Scharf-Waller lives in San Diego but has deep roots in her hometown of Altadena, located in Los Angeles County.

“Altadena is near and dear to my heart,” Scharf-Waller said.

On Jan. 7 when the Eaton fire began, she began to worry.

“At like 5:30 I saw Eaton Canyon Fire, Altadena, 400 acres, and I thought, 'Oh that’s not good. So then I called my mom and sister, and I said, 'Hey I know you guys don’t have power, but there’s a fire in Eaton Canyon so get your stuff ready,'” Scharf-Waller said. “Literally like 20 minutes after I talked to them on the phone she called me back and was like, 'I think we’re getting evacuated.'”

The fire that tore through the community destroyed the homes of many people.

“It looks almost like someone took a bomb to the area. I don’t even know how to explain it. Nothing is left,” Scharf-Waller said.

Marla Reyes who grew up with Carolyn in Altadena said she also has family members devastated by the fires.

She explained the day-to-day essentials that many people are in need of.

“Right now, it’s basic things. Underwear, socks, toothbrushes,” Reyes said.

As many people sort through what’s left and navigate insurance paperwork to submit a claim, they’re hoping Altadena returns to its full form soon.

“My hope is that Altadena can rebuild,” Scharf-Waller said.

As of Monday, the Eaton Fire was at 14,117 acres with containment at 33%.