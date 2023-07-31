Family of man who died in San Diego Central Jail files wrongful death lawsuit

One year after Lonnie Rupard, 47, died in his cell at San Diego County’s Central Jail, the San Diego County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

The San Diego County District Attorney is reviewing the case and no charges have been filed.

Lonnie Rupard’s family wants accountability. His two sons filed a wrongful death lawsuit, naming San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez, the sheriff's department, former Sheriff Bill Gore and the medical agencies that service the jails. The lawsuit claims negligence and “deliberate indifference” in the care of Lonnie Rupard, who suffered from schizophrenia.

Justino Rupard described his father as “cheeky,” saying he loved to tell jokes. “Everybody loved him,” he told NBC 7, but he admitted it wasn’t always easy to be around his dad when his mental health issues took over.

Lonnie Rupard was booked into the Central Jail on a parole violation in December of 2021. He died March 17, 2022, of pneumonia, malnutrition and dehydration in the setting of neglected schizophrenia, according to the medical examiner. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

The civil lawsuit says “While at the SDCJ, Lonnie did not receive even the most basic level of human dignity and care.”

“The conditions he was living in really say a lot about the care that was provided,” said attorney Jeremiah Lowe, who filed the lawsuit. “Having a cell that was just covered in feces and the food with larvae in it that had been sitting out for days and days clearly shows they were not paying attention, they did not care. It is absolutely inhumane treatment and this is someone who clearly had a mental illness that needed help. They ignored him and he died as a result."

Justino Rupard described what happened to his father as “torture and starvation." He said the lawsuit is necessary because “I want this to never happen again.”

Lonnie Rupard is one of 20 inmates to die in San Diego County custody in 2022. So far this year there have been 11 in-custody deaths.

Lowe called the jail deaths a sign the entire system inside the jails has failed, especially when it comes to inmates with psychiatric problems.

“They should have sent him to a psychiatric hospital and they did not do that,” Lowe said.

“This is a pattern of misconduct that keeps happening and happening and happening again,” Lowe said. “People keep dying at an alarming rate, far higher than it should ever be happening in a jail system.”

Lowe believes that until the system is completely reformed, more people will die.

NBC 7 reached out to Sheriff Martinez for reaction to the lawsuit. The department said it does not comment on pending litigation, but send a statement that reads in part: “We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of all individuals in our custody and our sympathies are with the family and all those affected by Mr. Rupard's passing.”