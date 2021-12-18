False Report of Shooting at Plaza Bonita Mall Causes Panic

Officers responded to a report of a shop lifting incident at the Plaza Bonita Mall Saturday evening, National City Police Lt. Antonio Ybarra said.

While responding to the possible shop lifting incident NCPD received a report that a person had been shot and injured inside the AMC movie theater, Ybarra told NBC 7. According to Ybarra, as a result of that report, someone then pulled a fire alarm causing people to panic and evacuate the AMC movie theater and other stores in the mall.



However, once officers arrived at the theater and after NCPD's investigation, Ybarra said no shots were fired and no one had been injured due to a gunshot wound.

Three to four people suffered non-life threatening injuries as people evacuated the movie theater and one person was transported to a nearby hospital, Ybarra said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.