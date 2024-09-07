Fallbrook

Fallbrook teen arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his older brother, authorities say

Officials have released no suspected motive for the alleged slaying

By City News Service

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A 15-year-old Fallbrook boy was arrested this week on suspicion of fatally shooting his older brother, authorities reported Friday.

The teenager, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing 24-year-old Eduardo Delarosa a day earlier, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The boy was booked into juvenile hall in San Diego on suspicion of murder.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday found Delarosa lying in front of a home in the 900 block of Alturas Road, in Fallbrook, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have released no suspected motive for the alleged slaying.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind this death," Krugh said Friday.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

FallbrookCrime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us