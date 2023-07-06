County to begin collaborative ‘leave no veteran homeless' initiative

In response to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voting to accelerate regional efforts to house veterans, officials will join regional leaders and community partners Thursday to launch the Leave No Veteran Homeless initiative.

According to county leaders, the new strategic plan aims to achieve "Functional Zero," -- defined as a time when veteran homelessness is rare, brief and nonrecurring.

"At functional zero every unhoused veteran has the opportunity and support to gain permanent housing," a county statement reads.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of unhoused veterans has dropped by 35%, according to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

Nora Vargas, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors, said a strong partnership with the Housing Commission will allow government leaders to find "viable solutions for our unsheltered community."

"No single level of government can do this alone," Vargas added. "By prioritizing housing and vital services like mental health, food assistance, and primary care we can keep our families, seniors and veterans under a roof."

Last week, in conjunction with the city and county, the San Diego Housing Commission applied for up to $23 million from the state Homekey program to provide housing at two properties.

The state Homekey program is focused on "bringing more housing online, faster and cheaper than new construction developments, for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness." The program has $736 million available, with $34 million set aside for the San Diego region.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he was proud of the city's work with the Housing Commission and county government "to seek as much Homekey funding as we can to get our unsheltered residents into permanent homes and on a path to a better quality of life."

Last month, county supervisors approved using up to $32 million in Homekey funds toward the purchase and renovation of between one and four potential projects. They also voted in favor of $4.6 million per year, for a minimum of five years, to pay for supportive services.