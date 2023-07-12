City of Carlsbad awarded $2.5M state grant to help homeless off streets

Elected leaders in Carlsbad have accepted a $2.5 million state grant to help people living on the streets, and homeless people and their advocates have ideas for how the money should be spent.

Holiday Park is one of the four areas Carlsbad leaders say receives the most complaints about homelessness.

"I've been homeless myself. I am recovering, struggling alcoholic, an addict and I battle with anxiety, depression, pain, grief, lust, the whole thing," homeless advocate Chris Swanson said.

Swanson found shelter with family friends but is still a frequent visitor to the park.

“We have a lot of travelers that come here. The homeless come here, the city of Carlsbad is kind of putting pressure on them and trying to get them out of site."

You might say Swanson rescued himself from the streets. He found salvation feeding the hungry at a nearby church.

"I know I can’t save the world but I am doing what I can," he said.

Swanson believes the homeless struggle in this affluent community is growing. The county counted 75 homeless individuals in Carlsbad last year. He sees 40 people in the church kitchen each day.

"We’re seeing new faces," he said. "The old faces, they seem to disappear."

A homeless woman who only wanted to be identified as Beth spends most of her time in Oceanside but has been living in her van for six years. She’s already been warned once about the expired plates. She doesn’t want to lose it.

"I would ask for hotel vouchers just to clean up, feel human, presentable to the world," she explained.

Carlsbad is one of only two cities in San Diego County to receive money from the encampment resolution fund in the latest round awarded by the state. The total amount is $2.3 million.

The money will be used for three years helping people get out of encampments and cars, then into temporary or even permanent housing. It will also be used to help support the homeless shelter which serves much of North County as well as provide medical and mental health services.

"I would like to be an optimist but — it's just the tip of the iceberg right now," Swanson said.

Short of a permanent home, Beth and Swanson say the city needs safe storage and sleeping areas, public restrooms and secured lots for those living in their vehicles.

"I just meet every level of homelessness where they’re at in the city, whether it’s restrooms or parking," Swanson said. "Talk to these people, treat them like human beings and that goes a long way."

Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant from the county last December to help expand the city's homeless shelter to include 50 more beds for women and families.